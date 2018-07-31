Listen Live Sports

DA: Driver in deadly crash was released after earlier arrest

July 31, 2018 10:42 am
 
BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — The district attorney on Cape Cod says a man involved in a deadly weekend crash should not have been released following an earlier drunken driving arrest.

Police say 22-year-old Mickey Rivera had been driving erratically on Route 28 early Saturday before his vehicle slammed head-on into an SUV driven by Thomas Quinn, a 32-year-old former U.S. Marine returning from a hospital after visiting with his wife and newborn daughter.

Both men died in the crash.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe tells The Boston Globe an unidentified prosecutor mistakenly allowed Rivera to be released on personal recognizance after the drunken driving arrest earlier this year.

Rivera, at the time, was out on bail from charges related to a fatal 2015 shooting. O’Keefe says the prosecutor could have asked for bail to be revoked.

