DC Police: Author of anti-Semitic flyers won’t be charged

July 15, 2018 7:51 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say they’ve identified the person leaving anti-Semitic flyers around Washington, but will not pursue a criminal investigation.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Karimah Bilal tells The Washington Post that the flyers are protected by the First Amendment and their author “has not been deemed a threat at this time.”

A North Cleveland Park resident, Brad Neumann, found a double-sided flyer on his doorstep July 10. He reported the incident to D.C. Councilmember Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3), the Anti-Defamation League and Metropolitan police, the last of which labeled it bias-related. He said he felt particularly unsafe as he lives near Comet Ping Pong, the pizzeria targeted in a 2016 conspiracy-related shooting.

Bilal says the distributor of that flyer is believed to be behind those found in Georgetown a day before.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

