Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Death penalty sought against man in Lincoln woman’s death

July 12, 2018 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a Nebraska man accused of strangling a woman with an extension cord, dismembering her and dumping her remains in a field.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office said in a Thursday filing that 51-year-old Aubrey Trail has a history of assaultive and terrorizing criminal activity, calling the killing of Sydney Loofe exceptionally depraved.

Trail is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful disposal of human remains in the November killing of 24-year-old Loofe in Lincoln.

Trail’s former roommate, 24-year-old Bailey Boswell, faces the same charges. She’s accused of helping Trail dismember and dispose of Loofe’s remains by stuffing them in trash bags.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Loofe was reported missing a day after she went on a date with Boswell. Her remains were found Dec. 4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington