Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Inmates charged in fatal riot stage brief hunger strike

July 31, 2018 6:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Department of Correction officials say more than a dozen Delaware inmates charged in a fatal prison riot last year staged a brief hunger strike this week.

Officials say 14 inmates at Sussex Correctional Institute in Georgetown began refusing meals at breakfast on Monday.

Department spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said in an email Tuesday evening that the demonstration had ended, and that the all of the involved inmates had eaten and taken their medication as prescribed.

Officials say all 14 inmates were involved in the February 2017 riot at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, during which a prison guard was killed and three other staffers were taken hostage.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington