Driver clocked at 107 mph charged with child endangerment

July 5, 2018 10:33 am
 
WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say a driver recorded at 107 mph on an interstate has been accused of endangering the welfare of a child in the car.

Police say the vehicle and another one appeared to be racing on Interstate 93 on Wednesday. Police stopped 23-year-old Daniel Beauchesne, of Derry, New Hampshire, in Windham. He also was charged with reckless driving. No one was hurt.

It wasn’t immediately known if Beauchesne had a lawyer; a phone number couldn’t immediately be found.

