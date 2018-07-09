Listen Live Sports

Driver reaching for phone kills 2 horses, injures riders

July 9, 2018 7:13 am
 
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man was reaching for his cellphone when he struck and killed two horses and seriously injured a young girl and a woman.

Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone tells news outlets that it happened Sunday in Southwest Ranches as the girl and her trainer were crossing a road on horseback.

Leone says the 9-year-old girl was wearing a helmet, which “may have saved her life.” Both riders were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

The names of the people involved haven’t been released.

Maj. Dale Engle says traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash, which occurred west of Fort Lauderdale.

