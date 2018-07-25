Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Emergency landing caused by bird hitting plane’s engine

July 25, 2018 10:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Allegiant Airlines flight made an emergency landing at a Florida airport after a bird struck the engine during takeoff.

Airline spokeswoman Lauren Rowe tells news outlets no one was injured during the Wednesday morning incident.

She says Flight 1592 departed Punta Gorda Airport bound for Milwaukee. It made an emergency landing at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Allegiant spokeswoman Krysta Levy tells the Orlando Sentinel bird remains were found in the engine.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The low-cost airline based in Las Vegas specializes in flying from smaller airports to vacation destinations. It has suffered a spate of mishaps, including mechanical issues that have caused flights to be diverted or canceled.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington