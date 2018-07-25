EMT pleads guilty to stealing opioids, replacing with saline

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri paramedic has pleaded guilty to stealing opioids and filling the empty vials with saline solution.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 30-year-old Zachary McCleary pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with a consumer product. Prosecutors say 18 patients in Barton County alone reported getting salt water instead of painkillers because of McCleary’s actions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says McCleary worked as an emergency medical technician for three agencies in the region: CoxHealth in Springfield, Mercy Health in Carthage and with Barton County Emergency Medical Service.

The Food and Drug Administration also investigated. The agency found that opioid-based drugs like fentanyl, morphine, hydrocodone and ketamine were stolen from numerous places where McCleary worked.

