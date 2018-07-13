Listen Live Sports

Ex-school choir teacher sentenced in child sex assault case

July 13, 2018 2:13 pm
 
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey elementary school choir teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student twice a week for more than three years is now headed to a state facility for sex offenders.

Brian McSee received a five-year sentence on Friday. The 53-year-old Port Republic man had pleaded guilty in March to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct as part of a plea deal with Atlantic County prosecutors, who in return dropped other charges he faced, including aggravated sexual assault and official misconduct.

McSee was the seventh- and eighth-grade choir teacher at Port Republic Elementary School and choir director at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where the child’s family attends services.

