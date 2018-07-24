Listen Live Sports

Ex-Stanford swimmer appeals sexual assault conviction

July 24, 2018 6:04 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A lawyer for former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner says his client’s attempted rape conviction should be overturned because Turner never intended to rape an unconscious woman.

The Mercury News in San Jose reports Turner’s attorney Eric Malthaup told a California appeals court that Turner had his clothes on when he was discovered by two Swedish graduate students on top of a half-naked, intoxicated woman.

The panel has 90 days to issue a ruling.

The hearing is the latest development in the high-profile case that led to last month’s recall of Aaron Persky, the judge who sentenced Turner to six months in jail.

The case sparked national debate over sexual assault cases.

