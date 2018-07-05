Listen Live Sports

Family tapes pool encounter; says they were hassled for race

July 5, 2018 5:13 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A woman who says she is black has accused a man of requiring her family to show identification to get into a neighborhood pool in North Carolina because they are African-American.

The video of the encounter in Winston-Salem this week was posted on Facebook.

A woman off-camera says the man called police because she refused to show an ID to get into the pool.

An officer asks what people typically need to get into the pool and is told there is a keycard.

When the woman’s keycard opens the gate, the police officer tells the man that is all she needs to get into the pool.

A phone message for the man was not returned, and the woman who posted the video on Facebook also didn’t return a message.

