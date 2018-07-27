Listen Live Sports

Father accused of whipping, locking kids in room arraigned

July 27, 2018 4:55 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Lansing man accused of whipping and locking his five children in a dark, bedroom as punishment has been arrested on child abuse, unlawful imprisonment and gun charges.

Police say 32-year-old Yenier Conde was arraigned Friday and ordered held on bond.

His wife, 28-year-old Sarah Conde, already has been arraigned in the case.

The Lansing State Journal has reported that their children were kept without food or water in a room one officer described as a “dungeon.”

The abuse was discovered in 2017. The children are now between the ages of 6 and 11 and are in foster care. The couple has lost custody.

Yenier Conde has an Aug. 10 hearing. The Associated Press was unable to determine if he has a lawyer.

Sarah Conde has an Aug. 3 hearing.

