Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

FBI, deputies search landfill for evidence of missing woman

July 9, 2018 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for evidence of a missing Florida woman in a landfill near the Florida-Georgia line.

The FBI, sheriffs from Nassau County, Florida, and Charlton County, Georgia, and Florida prosecutors held a news conference Monday on the May disappearance of 34-year-old Joleen Cummings. Authorities say they believe she is dead.

Agents and deputies have spent three days sifting through garbage at a landfill in Folkston, Georgia. Officials didn’t say if anything significant was found.

Cummings was reported missing after she failed to appear at a Mother’s Day birthday celebration with her three children.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper has named Kimberly Lee Kessler, Cummings’ co-worker at a salon, as a suspect. Kessler has been charged with stealing Cummings’ Ford Expedition, which was found abandoned several days after her disappearance.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington