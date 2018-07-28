Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Firefighters rescue 3 baby sea turtles from storm drain

July 28, 2018 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters in South Florida rescued three baby sea turtles that had been trapped in a storm drain.

News outlets report that a good Samaritan noticed the newly hatched sea turtles Saturday evening in a Deerfield Beach grated storm drain across the street from the shore.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office firefighters collected the three wayward hatchlings in a bucket and returned them to the ocean.

In a statement, Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Michael B. Kane said the firefighters wish the hatchlings a “safe, long and healthy life.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says sea turtle nesting season generally lasts from May to October.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington