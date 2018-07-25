Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Flooding closes famed Arizona waterfalls through August

July 25, 2018 6:19 pm
 
SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — A popular hiking and camping destination on tribal land deep in a gorge off the Grand Canyon is closed to tourists through August.

The Havasupai Tribal Council made the announcement Tuesday.

Torrents of water rushed through the canyon in mid-July, forcing about 200 tourists to be evacuated by helicopter.

Tribal officials initially hoped to reopen the campground within 10 days but had to lengthen the closure.

The reservation is known for its towering blue-green waterfalls. Day hikes aren’t allowed, so spots in the campground and a small lodge fill up quickly.

Tourists with upcoming reservations are being asked to call the tribe’s tourism office to reschedule.

The tribe’s land is accessible only by helicopter, a mule ride or a 10-mile (16.1-kilometer) hike from a trailhead.

