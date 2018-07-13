Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Florida beach closed after 2 shark bites in 5 minutes

July 13, 2018 8:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida beach has been closed following two apparent shark bites just five minutes apart.

The Florida Times-Union reports that Fernandina Beach, just northeast of Jacksonville, was closed to swimmers Friday afternoon.

Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox says a 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were bitten on the feet. Neither victim got a clear look at what bit them. Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

Silcox says it’s been several years since any shark bites were reported in the area.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Ocean rescue will continue to monitor the water for sharks and will reopen the beach once it’s deemed safe.

___

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington