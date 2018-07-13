Listen Live Sports

Florida deputies fatally shoot man who pointed gun at them

July 13, 2018
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a 60-year-old man who showed up at his estranged wife’s home and would not leave.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokesman Danny Alvarez said it happened early Friday in Riverview, where deputies say the man refused to respond to their commands and raised a firearm at them.

Alvarez said the deputies then fired multiple shots in fear for their lives, and the man died at the scene.

Alvarez said the dead man’s record included arrests for robbery and white-collar crimes in Texas and trespassing in Florida. Authorities were working to notify his relatives before releasing his identity.

The deputies involved were Joshua Berrios and Dannett Brennan. Neither was injured.

