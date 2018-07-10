Listen Live Sports

Florida: Excessive speed caused roller coaster derailment

July 10, 2018 3:10 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Investigators say excessive speed caused a roller coaster to derail at a Florida boardwalk.

Two riders fell 34 feet (10 meters) when their car was left dangling from the track June 14.

In a statement Tuesday, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam said a preliminary investigation determined that excessive speed caused the Sand Blaster Roller Coaster at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk to derail.

Putnam said subpoenas were issued to the ride operator so his agency can complete its investigation.

The ride has been shut down since the derailment. Putnam said it will remain closed indefinitely.

Nine people were injured, including two who fell to the ground, after the ride’s front car came completely off the tracks.

The ride had been shut down by state inspectors twice in the past 18 months because of problems.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

