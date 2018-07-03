Listen Live Sports

Florida man gets 20 years for shooting at passing driver

July 3, 2018 1:30 am
 
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting at a passing driver.

The Pensacola News Journal reports 27-year-old Daniel Thomas Fountain was sentenced Friday for the March 2017 attack. A State Attorney’s Office press release says Fountain was sitting in his car across the street from the victim, who was driving to work.

According to the release, Fountain was hanging out of his driver’s side window and fired three rounds at the victim as the victim drove past. Law enforcement responded to a disturbance call later that day that at Fountain’s girlfriend’s house. Fountain was there with his car, which matched the description of the car in the shooting. The victim from the earlier shooting then identified Fountain in a lineup.

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com

