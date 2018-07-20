Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Florida school shooting survivors’ dad killed during robbery

July 20, 2018 9:18 am
 
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The father of two survivors of a Florida high school shooting where 17 people were killed was shot to death during a robbery of the convenience store he owns.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Ayub Ali was killed Tuesday during the robbery.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that two of Ali’s four children attend Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, site of the mass shooting last February.

Investigators were seeking the public’s help in locating the gunman.

