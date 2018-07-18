Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Former police chief arrested on drug charge in S Carolina

July 18, 2018 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former police chief of one of South Carolina’s largest cities faces a drug charge after authorities found a fugitive in his home.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says deputies found methamphetamine in former Columbia Police Chief Randy Scott’s bedroom Tuesday as they arrested a man who failed to appear in court on a drug charge.

The 49-year-old Scott was Columbia’s police chief for less than three years before resigning in April 2013.

Scott worked for Lott both before and after his time in Columbia, rising to chief deputy.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The sheriff said at a news conference he is “mad, sad and very disappointed.”

Scott’s attorneys said at a bond hearing there is no evidence that Scott possessed the drugs and he was trying to help someone who needed assistance.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington