Funeral services held for 5 children killed in house fire

UNION CITY, N.J. (AP) — Funeral services have been held for five children who were killed in a raging New Jersey house fire earlier this month.

Police and firefighters helped escort the caskets out of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Union City on Wednesday to the sound of bagpipes.

The children — 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez, 4-year-old Shamira Lopez, 5-year-old Mayli Wood, 7-year-old Christian Josue Mendez and 13-year-old Jose Felipe Tejada — died from injuries suffered in the July 13 fire. Officials have said four of the children were siblings, while the fifth was a relative.

A man and a woman were injured in the fire and are recovering.

Advertisement

The cause remains under investigation.

Union City is covering the cost of the funerals.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.