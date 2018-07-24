Listen Live Sports

Funerals set for 5 of 9 relatives killed in boat sinking

July 24, 2018 4:12 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Funerals have been set for five more members of an Indiana family who lost nine relatives when a tourist boat sank on a Missouri lake last week.

A church spokeswoman says services will be held Saturday at Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis for 70-year-old Horace Coleman; his 69-year-old wife, Belinda Coleman; 76-year-old Ervin Coleman; 45-year-old Angela Coleman; and her 2-year-old son, Maxwell Coleman.

Eleven members of the Coleman family were aboard the duck boat when it sank Thursday in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri. The sinking occurred during a storm and killed 17 people .

Tia Coleman and her 13-year-old nephew were the family’s only survivors. Funerals for her husband and three children are scheduled for Friday.

Online fundraisers are raising money for funeral expenses and the family’s surviving relatives.

