Gazette shooting suspect’s harassment victim describes fear

July 2, 2018 8:19 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A woman whose harassment by Jarrod Ramos led to his vendetta against the Capital Gazette says she immediately panicked when she learned of the attack.

Speaking with NBC’s “Today” show in an interview aired Monday, she said his relentless abuse forced her to move out of Maryland, where Ramos is now charged with five counts of murder. NBC agreed to obscure her features and use only her first name, Lori.

She said she’s been “tormented and traumatized and terrorized for so long,” that it “changed the fiber” of her being.

She described Ramos as very cold, very calculated and very intelligent.

But she says one difference now is that he can no longer silence her.

