Georgia police officers fired for coin-flip arrest

July 27, 2018 5:11 am
 
ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia police officers who used a simulated coin toss to decide whether to arrest a woman during a traffic stop have been fired.

Roswell city spokeswoman Julie Brechbill tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Courtney Brown and Kristee Wilson were fired Thursday, weeks after video of the April stop surfaced. The officers had been on administrative leave.

The footage showed them using a cellphone app mimicking a coin toss to decide whether to arrest Sarah Webb, who’d been pulled over for speeding. The decision to flip the virtual coin was made after Brown discovered her radar gun wasn’t working. Although the result of the toss indicated Webb should be released, she was arrested anyway.

Charges against Webb were later dropped.

Roswell Mayor Lori Henry called the officers’ behavior “inexcusable and unprofessional.”

