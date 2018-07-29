Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Grizzly bear, 2 cubs killed crossing Montana highway

July 29, 2018 4:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Tribal wildlife officials say a family of grizzly bears was killed as the female bruin and her two cubs tried to cross a highway on northwestern Montana’s Flathead Indian Reservation.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes wildlife program posted a photo of the animals and a statement saying the female bear had been used for years to collect data on grizzly movements on the reservation.

The deaths bring to four the number of grizzlies killed this year on a 13-mile (21-kilometer) stretch of Highway 93 near Ronan.

Tribal wildlife officials say bears increasingly are dispersing west across Montana’s Mission Valley. They warn motorists to watch for the animals crossing the highway.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Vehicle collisions are a frequent killer of grizzlies, which are protected as a threatened species in the area.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington