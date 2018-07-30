Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Groundbreaking for the Obama presidential delayed until 2019

July 30, 2018 8:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will be delayed until next year because of a delay in the federal review process.

Construction on former President Barack Obama’s center was to start this year. However, the Obama Foundation says it now plans to break ground for the half-billion-dollar project sometime in 2019.

Before the presidential center can be built, the federal government will review its impact on Jackson Park. The park on the city’s South Side is on the National Register of Historic Places. The project’s environmental effects will also be analyzed. Any adverse effects must be resolved before construction is allowed.

The Obama Presidential Center is expected to have three buildings containing a museum, meeting rooms, an athletic center and a public library branch.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington