Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Group to fly Confederate flag again at S. Carolina capitol

July 10, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group still angry South Carolina removed a Confederate flag from the Statehouse lawn is again temporarily raising the rebel banner at the capitol.

The South Carolina Secessionist Party says it will fly the Confederate flag on a temporary pole for several hours Tuesday.

The day marks the third anniversary of the state removing the Confederate flag that flew on a pole on the Statehouse front lawn for 15 years. Lawmakers’ decision was prompted by the killing of nine black worshippers in a racist attack at a Charleston church.

The Secessionist Party says it will raise the flag every July 10th so a year won’t pass without the Confederate flag flying.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

About 200 flag supporters and protesters came to a 2016 event on the first anniversary of the flag’s removal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington