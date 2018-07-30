Listen Live Sports

Groups work to stop zebra mussel spread to US

July 30, 2018 11:02 am
 
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) — Environmental groups are working to stop an invasive mollusk from reaching the U.S. shores of a lake that borders Canada and Vermont.

The Caledonian Record reported Saturday the Memphremagog Conservation Inc. has confirmed the presence of zebra mussels in Magog Bay near Lake Memphremagog in Canada.

Zebra mussels can clog pipes, and their feeding habits can disrupt the local food chain.

Vermont just awarded the city of Newport $17,000 in grants for a high-tech boat washing station to help prevent the mussels from spreading. Boaters that refuse to contaminate their vessels will face fines and criminal prosecution.

Officials say they have not found any zebra mussels in the U.S. part of Lake Memphremagog, and it’s still unclear whether the mussels can survive in the lake.

