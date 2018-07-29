Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Homeless man saves woman who jumped from Minneapolis bridge

July 29, 2018 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man rescued a woman who had jumped from a bridge near downtown Minneapolis.

The University of Minnesota police say the woman jumped from the Washington Avenue bridge around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. The Star Tribune reports that a homeless man camping under the bridge heard the woman fall and leaped into the water to rescue her.

University police say the woman survived the plunge. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

Minneapolis firefighters who also answered the call offered the man shelter for the night. But he declined and returned to the camp.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The names of the woman and her rescuer were not released.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington