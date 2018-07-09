Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Hookah lounge security guard fatally shoots man after fight

July 9, 2018 12:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say a security guard at a Louisiana hookah lounge shot and killed a man and wounded two others following a fight at the business.

Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneeley tells news outlets 40-year-old Derrick Johnson pulled out a handgun and tried to go back inside after security officers escorted the group out Saturday. When the officers attempted to stop Johnson, police say he threatened them with a gun, at which point one opened fire.

Johnson died at the scene. Two unidentified people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. McKneeley said their injuries aren’t considered life threatening.

An investigation is ongoing, and McKneeley says it’s too early to tell if the guard will face charges. Police haven’t identified any of the guards or the company for which they work.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington