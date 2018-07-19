Listen Live Sports

Houston man shoots would-be intruder to protect wife

July 19, 2018
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a Houston man shot one of two would-be home intruders who grabbed his wife’s purse in the driveway of their home and were trying to force her inside.

Police Lt. Larry Crowson said the man witnessed the attack Tuesday night and grabbed his gun. Police say the men were holding the woman at gunpoint.

The husband confronted the men outside as they tried to push and drag his wife into the house.

There was an exchange of gunfire and one of the suspects was shot in the head. He is hospitalized in serious condition. The second man fled and hasn’t been found. The husband and his wife were not hurt.

Police haven’t returned a phone call seeking comment Thursday.

No names have been released.

