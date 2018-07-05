Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Houston sets single-day record as July 4 rain pummels city

July 5, 2018 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Weather Service says the Fourth of July in Houston was the wettest on record as heavy rain inundated streets, parks and other places.

NWS meteorologist Molly Merrifield said Thursday that the official July Fourth rain total for Houston, recorded at Bush Intercontinental Airport, was 4.19 inches (10.6 centimeters). But she says about 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) fell in other areas.

The prior record of 3.49 inches (8.8 centimeters) was set in 1942. Rainfall records for Houston date to 1892.

The rain mostly tapered off by Wednesday afternoon.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

The weather service says the flooding was typical for Houston and didn’t come close to the devastating floods caused last year by Hurricane Harvey.

Houston cancelled its holiday concert and festival due to the rain, but not its fireworks display.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington