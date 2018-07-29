Listen Live Sports

Hundreds mourn worker killed during LA supermarket standoff

July 29, 2018 6:29 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A store worker struck and killed by an officer’s bullet during a police gunbattle with a suspect outside a Trader Joe’s supermarket has been memorialized in Los Angeles.

Family, friends and hundreds of community members turned out Sunday for the funeral of Melyda Corado.

Mourners remembered the 27-year-old for her strong work ethic and sharp sense of humor.

Corado’s brother, Albert, said on Twitter the family is heartbroken but grateful for the public’s support.

Corado was killed July 21 as police traded gunfire with a suspect who then took hostages inside the store. Police say Gene Atkins previously shot his grandmother and kidnapped his girlfriend.

Atkins is charged with murder and attempted murder.

Trader Joe’s workers around the country wore red shirts and ribbons Saturday in remembrance of Corado.

