Illinois man stabbed parents of girl who called him ‘ugly’

July 2, 2018 11:26 am
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has pleaded guilty to stabbing the parents of a girl who called him “ugly.”

The Daily Herald reports that 21-year-old Zachary Machnikowski faces up to 60 years in prison on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Police say the Naperville man believed a girl called him “ugly” while the two were at the same party in 2015. Machnikowski became angry and left the party to sneak into the girl’s home. Once inside, he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the girl’s parents in the head, neck and body while they were lying in bed.

The couple survived after the father was able to knock the knife away.

Machnikowski has been held without bail since the night of the stabbing. He faces sentencing later this summer.

Information from: Daily Herald, http://www.dailyherald.com

