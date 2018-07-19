Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Illinois man stabs himself after jury’s guilty verdict

July 19, 2018 1:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a central Illinois man stabbed himself in a courtroom shortly after a jury found him guilty in a sexual assault case.

The Pantagraph reports 78-year-old Johnny Icard was sitting alone Wednesday at a defense table in Bloomington where he had represented himself at trial. When the judge said he was revoking Icard’s bond, the Bloomington man said he had family affairs to attend to and wasn’t expecting the verdict.

He stabbed himself in the abdomen moments later. McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage says Icard used a folding knife with a 3 ½-inch blade. The jury that convicted him of predatory criminal sexual assault had already left the courtroom.

Sandage says his office is investigating how Icard got the knife through metal detectors.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Icard was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. He’ll be sentenced next month.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington