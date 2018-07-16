Listen Live Sports

Indiana man electrocuted while power-washing Michigan church

July 16, 2018 1:47 pm
 
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (AP) — An Indiana man power-washing the exterior of a southwestern Michigan church has died after coming into contact with an electrical line.

The contracted employee was in a bucket lift Saturday afternoon outside St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Cassopolis when he was electrocuted.

Police say the 65-year-old man was from Bremen, south of South Bend, Indiana. His name has not been released.

Cassopolis is just north of the state line with Indiana.

