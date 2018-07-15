Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Inmate accused of killing woman escapes from Arkansas jail

July 15, 2018 4:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MARSHALL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail has been captured, but a second inmate accused of killing a woman is still on the loose.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that 36-year-old Jason Brannon and 30-year-old Matthew Armstrong escaped from the county jail about 9:10 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Brannon was back in custody Sunday morning. Jail records indicate he’s being held on a warrant as a homeless sex offender.

Officials are searching Sunday for Armstrong, who was booked into jail March 1 on suspicion of first-degree murder. They say he’s a suspect in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Authorities say the inmates weren’t armed when they fled but that they were considered dangerous.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington