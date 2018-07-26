Listen Live Sports

Jury awards girl $45M, blames LA social workers for abuse

July 26, 2018 8:21 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury has awarded $45 million to a girl who endured sexual abuse at the hands of her mother and four men at a home where she was placed by the county despite evidence she was being molested.

The girl, now 15, said in a lawsuit against Los Angeles County that social workers had reasonable suspicions she was being abused, but they failed to inform authorities.

Jurors put the county’s liability at 45 percent on Thursday, or about $20 million. Another 45 percent responsibility was placed on the child’s mother, and 10 percent collectively on the four men.

The girl’s mother and the men were previously convicted of abusing the girl starting in 2010.

The girl’s attorney says he hopes the verdict will prompt changes at the county’s Department of Children and Family Services.

