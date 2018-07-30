Kidnapping suspect captured after police chase ends in crash

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a woman who had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted escaped her attacker by locking herself inside a convenience store restroom in suburban Atlanta and crying for help.

Marietta police say the Texaco clerk dialed 911. The suspect then took off in the woman’s minivan and drove into oncoming traffic as police chased him Sunday morning. Police say he tried to ram the stolen minivan into the patrol cars that were pursuing him.

Police say the suspect eventually caused a head-on collision shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, injuring a motorist who was taken to a hospital.

The suspect, 27-year-old Andrew Head of Marietta, was jailed on charges including robbery; kidnapping; rape; and aggravated assault on an officer. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Marietta is about 18 miles (29 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

