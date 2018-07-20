Latest: Grandfather arrested after boy, 4, shoots cousin, 2

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting death of a 2-year-old California girl (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Authorities have arrested the grandfather of a 2-year-old girl accidentally shot and killed by her 4-year-old cousin in Southern California.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials say 53-year-old Cesar Lopez was taken into custody Friday afternoon on suspicion of child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

The little girl died at a hospital after being shot Friday morning at the family home in the Muscoy area, east of Los Angeles. Investigators say the 4-year-old boy got hold of the gun and accidentally fired it, striking his cousin.

Officials say Lopez left the weapon where the kids could find it.

2:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin at a home in Southern California.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman says the shooting occurred Friday morning in the Muscoy area, east of Los Angeles.

The girl died at a hospital.

Bachman says adults were home at the time of the accident. Both children lived at the house.

Bachman says investigators are trying to determine how the boy got hold of the gun, who the weapon belongs to and where it was being kept.

