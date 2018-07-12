Listen Live Sports

Louisiana seeks 1-year extension in halt to executions

July 12, 2018 1:10 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities are seeking a court order that would rule out any executions in the state for at least one more year.

A lawsuit challenging the state’s lethal injection protocols has blocked Louisiana from carrying out any death sentences since 2014. Its last execution was in 2010.

In a court filing Wednesday, an attorney for the state asked for a 12-month extension in the court order temporarily staying all executions.

Jeffrey Cody, the state’s lawyer, says litigating the case now would be “a waste of resources and time.” He says the state will be in a better position to move forward next July.

U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick didn’t immediately rule on Cody’s request.

Drug shortages have forced Louisiana’s corrections department to rewrite its execution plan several times since 2010.

