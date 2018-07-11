Listen Live Sports

Machete slaying suspect agrees to return to New York

July 11, 2018 9:57 am
 
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — One of a dozen suspects in the death of a 15-year-old boy attacked with a machete outside a New York City bodega has waived extradition from Connecticut.

The Republican-American reports that 25-year-old Luis Cabrarasantos told a judge Tuesday that he was innocent before agreeing not to fight a return to New York, where he faces murder and other charges in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx. The boy was slashed in the neck with a machete in what authorities think was a case of mistaken identity.

Cabrarasantos was arrested Monday during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in Southbury, Connecticut. A state trooper pulled over the car when his license plate reader detected it was possibly stolen and wanted in connection to a homicide in New York City.

