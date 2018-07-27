Listen Live Sports

Man accused of assault, throwing ferret at wall

July 27, 2018 10:05 am
 
TOWNSHEND, Vt. (AP) — Police have accused a Vermont man of assaulting a person and throwing a ferret, first at the individual, and then at a wall.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Travers, of Townshend, was arrested Thursday on charges of domestic assault and animal cruelty.

Travers was scheduled to appear in court Friday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

State police said they responded to a hospital and took an assault report from an individual.

