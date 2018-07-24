Listen Live Sports

Man admits he brutally killed cat, faces 10 months in jail

July 24, 2018 9:04 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City prosecutors say a man is facing nearly a year in jail after admitting that he stabbed a cat, threw it from a third-floor balcony and then stomped it to death.

Queens District Attorney Richard A. Brown says Giovanni Olivo pleaded guilty to animal cruelty on Monday. He also admitted that he tried to intimidate a witness slated to testify against him.

During the September 2016 incident, Olivo watched the cat hit the ground before going down to the sidewalk and stomping on it in front of children. While attacking the helpless cat, he shouted: “You’re dead to this world!”

Olivo will be sentenced to 10 months in prison on Sept. 12 and must register with the city as an animal abuser.

