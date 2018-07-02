Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man admits punching good Samaritan, causing his death

July 2, 2018 10:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man has admitted causing the death of a good Samaritan who tried to help a woman he was beating at a bus stop.

The attack occurred last November along Route 40 in Mays Landing.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 54-year-old John Charlton was driving by when he saw 24-year-old Calvin Wiggins assaulting a woman, with whom Wiggins apparently had a relationship. Charlton tried to stop the attack but was punched by Wiggins, causing Charlton to hit his head on the roadway.

Charlton was taken to a hospital, and died from his injuries 10 days later.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Wiggins pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated manslaughter. The Mays Landing man is expected to receive a 13-year state prison term when he’s sentenced Aug. 17.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington