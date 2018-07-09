Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man arraigned after high-pressure sprayer used to clean dogs

July 9, 2018 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A 49-year-old Detroit man has been arraigned on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges after a high-pressure car sprayer was used to clean two of his dogs.

A judge in Warren ordered Marshall Bullard released Monday on a personal bond. Bullard pleaded not guilty and requested a court-appointed attorney.

The owner of a self-service car wash in Warren, just north of Detroit, called police last month after viewing security video on her cellphone. Officers reviewed the video and saw that a sprayer was used on the dogs.

Police have said the dogs’ owner indicated both pets were “covered in feces.” Police said he volunteered to give those dogs to new owners.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

As part of Bullard’s bond, he also has to voluntarily relinquish ownership of two more dogs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington