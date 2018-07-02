Listen Live Sports

Man arrested after body found in barrel near home

July 2, 2018 5:35 pm
 
VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (AP) — A north Alabama man is charged with murder after investigators found a body buried in a 55-gallon drum behind his home.

News outlets reported Monday that DeKalb County authorities received a tip about a possible slaying and went to the home of 22-year-old Marcus Gordon Ricketts in Valley Head.

Authorities say Ricketts led deputies to a body that was buried nearby in a steel drum sealed with concrete.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim, but a statement from DeKalb County Sheriff Jimmy Harris says the person has been missing since May and a missing person report was filed.

Court records aren’t available to show whether Ricketts has a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

