Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man arrested after toddler fatally shoots self in California

July 10, 2018 5:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California man has been arrested on suspicion of leaving a loaded gun unsecured before a 2-year-old boy fatally shot himself.

The Fresno Bee reports 35-year-old Oscar Ramos was arrested Monday for investigation of criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.

Police say the toddler, Jace Alexander, shot himself in the head in Ramos’ home on Saturday and later died at a hospital.

Ramos was not related to the boy but shared the home with the child’s father, who was not there at the time.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

California law requires guns to be stored in a locked location, with failure to do so possibly punishable by up to three years in prison.

It was not immediately clear if Ramos has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington