Man charged with murder, hate crime wants charges separated

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lawyers for the white man accused in a fatal stabbing of a black college student in Maryland want a judge to separate his murder and hate crime charges.

The Baltimore Sun reports in a filing in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, lawyers for Sean Urbanski questioned the admissibility of evidence tying him to a Facebook page called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” as well as “certain cartoon images.”

Attorneys William C. Brennen, Jr. and John M. McKenna also cited a Maryland court rule that allows for separate trials if evidence in one charge may prejudice a party in relation to another charge.

Urbanski is charged in the death of Richard Collins III, a Bowie State University student who was about to graduate and visiting the University of Maryland when he was stabbed.

